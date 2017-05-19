× Multi-million lawsuit filed against East Haven mayor, 3 town officials

EAST HAVEN — A $25 million lawsuit has been filed against East Haven’s Mayor and three other town officials.

On Friday, Attorney Peter J. Alter, representing Farm River Rock, said the company has filed a $25 million lawsuit against East Haven Mayor Joseph Maturo, Enforcement Officer Christopher Soto, Town Assessor Michael Milici and Fire Marshal Mark Nimons.

Farm River Rock, a grandfathered quarry located at 1 Barberry Road in East Haven, said they were forced to begin this lawsuit because “although Farm River Rock is operating legally as a quarry, the Mayor has illegally directed town officials to shut the quarry down.”

Alter issued the following statement Friday:

“Beginning in 2016 the town – at the direction of the Mayor – has conducted a campaign of harassment and retaliation against Farm River Rock, beginning after the company successfully contested a tax bill regarding the company’s manufacturing equipment against the town in a fair and open court proceeding in 2016,” said Alter. Alter added “Farm River Rock is a small business with an unconditional right to operate a quarry in East Haven. It has done so since 2013, and during that time has worked for and succeeded in providing quality stone to the local area while providing safe jobs and being a responsible neighbor.”

