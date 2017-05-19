Police: Donation jar was stolen from a local business in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — Police are searching for a man who they said stole a donation jar from a local business Sunday.

Around 2 a.m., New Britain police said a man stole the jar from a local business on East Main Street.

Police said “The jar contained monetary donations for the Hearing Loss Association of America which were being collected by “Team Ty” for the annual CT Walk4Hearing.”

The New Britain Police Department is asking for the publics’ assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Nathan Soucy at 860-826-3137. Anonymous tips may be made on the Community Tip Line at (860) 826-3199 or on line at newbritainpolice.org.