Recipe – Spinach Tagliatelle with Pan-Seared Scallops

HARTFORD -- Memorial Day officially kicks off the outdoor entertaining season and chef Phil Parisse of NIXS Restaurant stopped by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to show us how to make a fresh pasta dish, perfect for the holiday weekend and all summer long.

Chef Phil’s Spinach Tagliatelle with Pan-Seared Scallops

Ingredients:

1/4lb fresh pasta (any long pasta will work)

4 Dry scallops

1 Cloves fresh garlic

1/2 cups split heirloom tomatoes (can sub with grape tomatoes)

1 Cup vegetable stock

1/4 cup fresh grated Romano cheese

Pinch of fresh basil

Salt pepper to taste

Panko bread crumbs (as garnish)

Directions:

In a large sauté pan add olive oil, garlic, basil, and tomatoes.

Add the vegetable stock, bring to a simmer.

Add fresh pasta and let stock reduce.

In a separate sauté pan, get the pan very hot; add a touch of olive oil.

Once the oil very hot, add the scallops. It is critical the pan is very hot to get a nice sear on the scallops, and a nice brown color we are looking for.

Cook scallops on both sides then let rest.

In the first sauté pan now that the stock has reduced, we are going to add our Romano cheese and salt and pepper. The Romano cheese combined with the vegetable stock give the dish a nice light creamy texture but not too heavy.

Now we plate the pasta into our bowl twirling it into the bowl to give it a bit of definition, add the scallops and garnish with the toasted panko.