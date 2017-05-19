Spring temperatures make its return this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today was hot and humid once again. But this is it, the grand finale before spring weather returns this weekend.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will be near 50 degrees. That may come as a shock to the system after this recent warm-up. Both days this weekend feature lots of sun and low humidity with highs in the 70s and cooler 60s at the shoreline.

A cool rain returns on Monday with temperatures struggling to hit 60 degrees.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Isolated shower early. Partly cloudy. Low: Near 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: Low 70s, Mid 60s for the shoreline.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Late clouds. High: Low 70s.

Monday: Rain likely. High: Near 60.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High: Mid-upper 70s.

.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.