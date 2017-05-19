× Water company warns of suspected imposter in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD — The Metropolitan District Commission is telling its customers to be cautious of a person posing as a water company employee in attempt to enter homes.

On Friday, a man claiming to be from MDC was allowed into a Wethersfield home in the vicinity of Tobler Terrace. When he was confronted about his authenticity, the suspect quickly fled the property. There are no other details available at this time.

The MDC urges all residents, especially those at home during the day, to be alert for imposters by following these tips:

MDC field employees wear clothing and drive vehicles clearly marked with the MDC logo.

The MDC encourages customers to stay secure within the home while asking for identification from anyone who comes to the door. All MDC employees have photo ID badges and will gladly display them upon request. The policy is “No Identification – No Entry”.

If someone comes to your door claiming to be from the water company and you do not have a previously scheduled appointment, do not allow access to your home until calling the MDC Command Center at 860-278-7850 ext 3600 to verify their identity.

If you have any doubt about the individual’s identity or motives, or authenticity of their credentials, do not allow them entry into your home and call the police.