WNBA player profile: Bria Holmes

UNCASEVILLE -- New Haven native and Hillhouse graduate Bria Holmes made a return trip to her home state last weekend playing for the Atlanta Dream as they faced the Connecticut Sun in the season opener. Holmes is currently in her second WNBA season, where she has worked her way into a starting position, and is fresh off her first season playing over seas.

The Dream won the game 81-74, but the real highlight was playing in front of friends and family including her mother on Mother's Day Weekend.