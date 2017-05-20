Back to spring temps this weekend with lot’s of sun this afternoon and Sunday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will average 20 degrees cooler than the last three days which may come as a shock to our system after our first official heat wave of 2017 this week ("heat wave" is defined as having 3 consecutive days of 90+ degree heat). You can expect sunshine this afternoon that will continue into Sunday with low humidity and comfortable, seasonal temperatures with highs in the low 70s inland, cooler 60s along the shoreline. Just a beautiful weekend!

A cool rain returns on Monday afternoon with temperatures struggling to hit 60 degrees. The rain could become steady and heavier for brief period Monday night before ending early Tuesday. High pressure builds in the northeast with a dry, comfortable air mass for Tuesday and Wednesday. Next storm arrives Thursday afternoon into early Friday with another batch of rain followed by clearing skies late on Friday.

The Memorial Holiday Weekend looks mixed right now, but keep in mind a lot can change between now and next weekend. The first part of the holiday weekend looks dry and sunny, while the last part looks more unsettled with clouds and the chance for a few showers, especially on Memorial Day. Stay Tuned!

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool. Low: 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, some late clouds. High: Low 70s.

Monday: Rain likely. High: Near 60.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High: mid-upper 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 70s

Thursday: Increasing clouds, chance for rain/showers in the afternoon. High: 70s

Friday: Early showers, then partly sunny. High: 70s

