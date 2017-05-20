Cloud Computing wins Preakness in upset

Cloud Computing (left), wins the 142nd Preakness Stakes horse race ahead of Classic Empire, ridden by Julien Leparoux, Saturday. Photo credit: AP Photo/Mike Stewart.

BALTIMORE —  Cloud Computing caught Classic Empire in the final strides to win the Preakness in an upset.

Ridden by Javier Castellano, 13-1 long shot Cloud Computing ran 1 3/16 miles in 1:55.98.

Classic Empire dueled with Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming throughout most of the race before taking the lead turning for home. It looked as if Classic Empire was going to win, but Cloud Computing came after him on the outside and beat him to the wire.

