Lot’s of sun, and back to spring temps this weekend; rain likely Monday

By Saturday morning, temperatures will be near 50 degrees. That may come as a shock to the system after this recent warm-up. Both days this weekend feature lots of sun and low humidity with highs in the 70s and cooler 60s at the shoreline.

A cool rain returns on Monday with temperatures struggling to hit 60 degrees.

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: Low 70s, Mid 60s for the shoreline.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Late clouds. High: Low 70s.

Monday: Rain likely. High: Near 60.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High: Mid-upper 70s.

