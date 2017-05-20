× Manchester police investigating after crash kills 3 teens

MANCHESTER — Manchester Police say that three teens are dead following a fiery crash Saturday morning on Route 44, otherwise known as Center Street.

The crash happened earlier this morning around 1 a.m. A total of 5 people were in the car, with 3 dying in the crash. The family was reported to be extremely upset.

A neighbor said that cars speed by all the time. “I’ve walked my dogs day and night and I see cars speeding through here, and seeing lots of near misses and sometimes come out and expected to find a crunched car.” He went on to say that a lot of people don’t know that the curve is there. Despite that, the neighbor says that it’s a safe neighborhood.

The victims ages ranged from 17-18 years old.

