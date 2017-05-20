Nami Connecticut Walk raises awareness, money for mental health 

HARTFORD — Dozens of people raised awareness and funds for mental illness in Hartford’s Bushnell Park Saturday.

Saturday’s event was the 14th Annual Nami Connecticut Walk. “NAMI” stands for the “National Alliance on Mental Illness.” Organizers said Saturday’s event was an important one.

Kate Mattas, Executive Director of NAME Connecticut, said “we want to make sure that we can break down those laws of stigma so that mental illness is treated just like any other chronic illness, cancer, heart disease. People go for that care, people want them to go for that care, we want them to go for mental healthcare.”

Last year’s event raised money to support 9,000 individuals and families impacted by mental illness.