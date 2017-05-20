× Officials: 4 rescued after kayaks overturn on island

NORWALK — Authorities in Connecticut say four young men have been rescued after they were knocked out of their kayaks on Peach Island.

Norwalk fire officials say the marine unit responded to the island after someone reported hearing cries for help on Friday night.

Crews quickly found the four 19-year-olds. They were not injured.

Officials say the men had taken a trip in two two-person kayaks that afternoon. They were heading back to the shore when they were knocked out of the vessels and into the water. The men weren’t wearing life jackets.