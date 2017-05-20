Police: Donation jar stolen from gas station in Waterford

WATERFORD — Police are searching for a man who they said stole a donation jar from a gas station Tuesday.

On Tuesday, around 8:15 p.m., Waterford police responded to Hess gas station on 124 Boston Post Road after reports of a stolen donation jar. Police said the donation jar was for “Friday’s Dog Rescue Foundation” and was on the counter at the gas station.

Police said the the male came inside the gas station and distracted the clerk by requesting an item behind him and took the donation jar under his shirt. Anyone who knows the identification of the man is asked to contact the Waterford Police Department Investigator Surdo at 860-442-9451 or by email at nsurdo@waterfordct.org.