Police investigating following serious motorcycle, car accident in Manchester

MANCHESTER — Police said a motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing into a car Saturday evening.

Around 6:14 p.m., Manchester police said they responded to reports of a serious collision on West Middle Turnpike in front of Wickham Park.

Police said “the preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle turning left from the driveway of Wickham park collided with a motorcycle traveling west on West Middle Turnpike. The operator of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital by ambulance.”

Police, who identified the motorcyclist as Ryan Boileau, 29, of Ellington, said he’s in critical but stable condition and was not wearing a helmet during the time of accident.

Officers said the driver of the car sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken Hartford Hospital. Another passenger was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center with minor injuries and two additional passengers refused medical treatment on scene, police said.

The driver of the car was identified as Kaylin Courtney, 18, of Manchester.

Police said the crash is under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Justin Gaudino of Manchester police at 860-533-8651.