Police: Life Star requested following motorcycle, car crash in Meriden; Old Colony Road closed

MERIDEN — Police said Life Star has been called following a motorcycle, car accident on Route 71 in Meriden Saturday afternoon.

Meriden police said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m., at 800 Old Colony Road. Police said two people were ejected off the bike and have sustained serious injuries and two Life Star helicopters has been requested. Police said Old Colony Road is closed at the moment.

No additional information has been released at this time.

