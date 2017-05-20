The Stan Simpson Show: Connecticut’s budget crisis in a free-fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- With the state in a financial crisis, Joseph DeLong, a leading advocate for the state’s city’s and towns, joins The Stan Simpson show for a two-part segment to discuss the state's current budget crisis.

The latest estimates of the current budget crisis projects a $5 billion deficit over the next two years. Everything, it seems now, is on the table.

Governor Dannel Malloy has presented his budget proposal. The Democrats and Republicans have countered with theirs.

Both House and Senate Republicans have proposed roughly $260 million more in labor savings to help cover next fiscal year's projected deficit, which has grown from $1.7 billion to $2.3 billion. Malloy said Wednesday it is 'unrealistic' to expect additional concessions beyond the $700 million.

Democratic legislative leaders are proposing to legalize the retail sale of marijuana, authorize at least one new casino and "pave the way for tolls in Connecticut" as ways to balance the state's deficit-plagued budget for the next two fiscal years.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video