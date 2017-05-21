College Baseball: CCSU defeats Fairleigh Dickinson in double-header; Coach Hickey wins 600th game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- CCSU Baseball Head Coach Charlie Hickey, reached 600 this weekend a following a double-header against Knights of Fairleigh Dickinson.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, the Blue Devils were held scoreless till bottom of the third when they exploded for five runs. They never looked back from there adding two more in the fourth and two in the fifth to win game one, 9-4.

In game two, the Blue Devils would spot the Knights two runs in the top of the first before getting one run back in the second. Blue Devils would be down in the third 3-1 when Ryan Costello ripped a hit to the fence in right field driving in two runs and tying the game 3-3.

CCSU bats stayed hot in the fourth as they added five more runs on their way to a 10-5 win.