Manchester Police continue investigation into fiery car crash that killed 3

MANCHESTER – Three teens that tragically died in an early morning car crash Saturday night, has left the community in shock.

One teen was a current student at Manchester High School, the other two were former students.

Crowds of people gathered on Center Street to place candles and balloons as they mourned the death of the three teens.

A senior at the high school said one of the teens was a very close friend of hers. She said it just so happened to also be prom night but she said she would not go because it would not be the same without her friend.

"I wish I could just wake up tomorrow and it was all a dream,” said Hennessy Maldonado, friend of one of the victims.

Police said the car was traveling eastbound on Center Street when it hit the utility pole shortly before 1:30 a.m., and the car immediately went up in flames, killing three of the five people inside.

A freshman at the high school said he found out about the tragic news on Snapchat and through a statement released by the superintendent.

"They’ve just said ‘R.I.P. everyone, like ‘have fun in heaven’,” said Anthony Zucaro, student at Manchester High School.

Residents said Manchester is a tight-knit community and all day, parents have held onto their children a little tighter after finding out what happened.

"These students are probably having a hard time with this. Wow. The moms and dads. I don’t know. It’s sad,” said Lynette Ferrara of Manchester.

"It doesn’t feel real but you have to live the reality that they’re not here no more,” added Maldonado.

Police have not identified the victims yet and the cause of the crash still remains under investigation.