Memorial park opens at site of nightclub fire where 100 died

WEST WARWICK, R.I. — Hundreds have gathered at the opening of a memorial park at the site of a 2003 Rhode Island nightclub fire that killed 100 people.

At least 500 people walked into the Station Fire Memorial Park on Sunday afternoon for the ceremony. The park is a memorial to The Station nightclub fire in West Warwick.

The blaze began when pyrotechnics for the rock band Great White ignited flammable foam installed as soundproofing. More than 200 people were injured.

One hundred high school students each carried a rose for the victims.

The service featured live music. Attendees were asked to remember the survivors, relatives of those who died and the first responders. The victims’ names were read aloud.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo said Rhode Island will “never forget” the victims.