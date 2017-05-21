× Norwalk police investigating shooting

NORWALK — Police are investigating at shooting that happened Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened on Kossuth Street. One person was taken to the hospital.

The street was closed for the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives at 203-854-3011. Anonymous tips can be left at 203-854-3111, norwalkpd.com. Texts can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field followed by the message and sending it to CRIMES (274637.)

