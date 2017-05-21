× One person injured after car hits pole in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR — Crews are still cleaning up after a car hit a pole Sunday morning.

Police say that a car hit a pole at the intersection of North Road (RT 140) and Shoham Road. The driver was trapped inside the car.

The driver was safely rescued with minor injuries, and was taken to the hospital. North Road is still closed between Winkler Road and Route 5 due to the clean up process. Eversource and the Warehouse Point Fire Department are on-scene, while environmental services have been called due to a transformer spill.

