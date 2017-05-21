State Police cruiser struck in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY — One person was injured and a state police cruiser was damaged crash Sunday morning.

Few details about the crash were released, however, state police said the trooper had stopped a vehicle on Rt. 2 Eastbound when the cruiser was struck from behind by another car.

The trooper was not injured, and the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash had minor injuries.

Drivers are required by law to move over. The move over law went into effect in Connecticut on October 1st, 2009. It’s meant to protect emergency vehicles and its operators when they’re stopped on the side of the road.

Drivers need to slow down and if possible, move over one lane away from the emergency lights.

Trooper O’Connell says any driver who fails to obey these rules will get a $181 ticket.