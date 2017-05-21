× Street closures planned for Yale commencement, protest

NEW HAVEN – The commencement ceremony at Yale University and a protest planned on Monday will impact traffic in downtown New Haven.

Several streets in the area of Yale’s campus will be closed starting at 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday according to city officials:

Elm Street – between York Street and College Street

College Street – between Grove Street and Chapel Street

High Street – between Elm Street and Chapel Street

See the interactive map below for more details.

Officials said a planned protest march may cause delays on Dixwell Avenue, beginning at Webster Street, Broadway, York Street, between Elm Street and Grove Street, Grove Street, between York Street and Temple Street, and Temple Street, between Grove Street and Elm Street. Organizers said they plan on gathering on New Haven Green after the march.

City officials said New Haven police, Yale University and protest organizers are working to ensure public safety and minimal disruption.