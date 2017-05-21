× Tesla CEO Elon Musk says direct sales will benefit the state

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, wrote a letter to Connecticut residents Sunday urging them to support the bill in the state legislature that would allow the company to sell their cars direct to consumers.

The bill that is being considered would allow smaller companies like Tesla to sell cars from the manufacturer to the consumer, rather than through an independent dealer.

Musk said:

HB 7097 would allow consumers to choose what cars they buy and from whom they buy them — just like every other product. Whether you prefer to purchase a gasoline-powered vehicle from an independent franchise dealer or an electric vehicle directly from a manufacturer like Tesla, we think you should have that right. In addition, the law would continue to protect franchised dealers from unfair competition by the manufacturers that voluntarily chose to have franchises, and it would allow us to open stores creating jobs and investment in local communities.

Connecticut is one of four states in which consumers cannot purchase a Tesla. The Connecticut Automotive Retail Association opposes Tesla’s efforts, saying the company should participate in the existing franchise system. The association filed a petition with DMV last summer, accusing Tesla of conducting direct sales.