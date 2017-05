Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Efforts grind on, at the state capitol, to forge a new two-year budget, there is the serious concern that one money-saving proposal from Governor Dannel Malloy could cause thousands of lower-income Connecticut residents to be dumped from the Husky Health Plan. Malloy wants to sharply reduce the maximum eligibility income for them to keep their coverage.

New revenue projections showed the deficit for the fiscal year beginning July 1 had grown from $1.7 billion to $2.3 billion.

The state is facing a projected budget deficit of more than $4 billion over the next two years.

Lawmakers have been leaning heavily on state labor unions to provide more than $700 million in concessions.

Guest: Deb Polun, Director of Government Relations and Communications, Community Health Center Association of Connecticut.