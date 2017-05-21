× Trinity graduates the largest class in its history

HARTFORD — The Trinity College class of 2017 had reason to celebrate Sunday.

Trinity had its commencement with the largest graduating class in the school’s history.

More than 580 undergraduate degrees were handed out and 34 graduate students received their degrees.

An honorary degree was awarded to LaTanya Langley, vice president and general counsel to BIC corporation. She received her undergraduate degree from Trinity in 1997 and since then graduated from UConn Law School. She has been named to a number of achievement awards for law and community affairs.