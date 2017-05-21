× Willimantic Police investigate after car hits pedestrian, takes off

WILLIMANTIC — Police are asking for assistance from the public after a car struck a pedestrian Friday night.

According to police, around 10:25 p.m., a Willimantic man was crossing Jackson Street just north of the Thread City Crossing (Frog Bridge). He was struck by a car traveling northbound on Jackson Street. The car then left the scene, leaving the victim injured in the northbound lane.

Witnesses describe the vehicle as a silver, mid-sized sedan, possibly a Honda of Hyundai, with a male driver.

Willimantic CIty Fire and the paramedics treated the victim on scene before he was taken to Windham Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Willimantic Police at 860-465-3135.