1 dead, another seriously injured in Washington motorcycle crash

WASHINGTON — One person is dead after a fatal motorcycle accident in Washington.

Two motorcycles were traveling westbound on route 109 on Monday morning, when one of them lost control of his motorcycle. Police said that the motorcycle flipped and the motorcyclist was thrown from his motorcycle, landing on a side embankment.

Police said the second motorcycle then lost control of his motorcycle, flipping it, and was launched from his motorcycle. He landed where the first motorcycle landed.

Thien Truong, 25 of East Hartford, was taken to Hartford Hospital by Lifestar where he later died from his injuries.

Michael Masser, 30 of Hartford, was taken to Danbury Hospital for serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.