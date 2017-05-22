3 hurt in crash after hitting Norwich police cruiser during chase

NORWICH — A crash in Norwich sent three people to the hospital following a police pursuit.

An officer attempted to pull over a Ford Focus on Main Street at 8 p.m. Sunday night, when the car took off, police said. Police originally attempted the traffic stop due to “several motor vehicle violations.” The vehicle hit a parked car and the police car as it fled the scene.

Police chased the car through the neighborhood — including on Washington Street. Officers decided to end the chase for safety reasons, and the vehicle initially got away.

A short time later, police discovered that the car got into a serious crash on the entrance ramp to I-395 northbound.

The car was heavily damaged and multiple people were trapped inside. Police and fire fighters removed all three people from the vehicle. The three were sent to Backus Hospital with serious injuries, but they are expected to survive, police said.

Police are asking for tips to be called into (860) 886-5561 with any information regarding the crash.