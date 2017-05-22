× Bristol man killed in Hartford motorcycle accident Sunday

HARTFORD — Police in Hartford are investigating after a man died following a motorcycle accident.

Police responded to Ridgefield Street, at the entrance of Keney Park, just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a motorcycle accident.

When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist with multiple life-threatening injuries.

Officers tried to resuscitate the victim until ambulances got to the scene. He was then taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he died.

Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Michael Kowalski of Bristol.

According to police, preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle left the road and hit a wooden guardrail, but the cause of the accident is still under investigation.