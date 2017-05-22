Cloudy skies and rain to start the work week, with cool temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cloudy skies start off the work week, with a little bit of rain around the area today.

It’s not an all-day washout, but clouds dominate, and will keep the temps cool. For this late May, we should be topping out in the low 70s, but Monday’s highs struggle to get to 60. It’s back to the 70s starting Tuesday, but scattered showers return to the forecast by midweek, and hangs through Friday.

The Memorial Holiday Weekend is starting to look fairly nice, but keep in mind a lot can change between now and next weekend. Saturday and Sunday looks dry and comfortable with plenty of sun. There is the chance for a few showers late Memorial Day but most of the day could remain dry. Stay Tuned!

Forecast Details:

Monday: Periods of rain, cool. High: 55-60.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warmer. High: mid-upper 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with the chance for rain/showers in the afternoon. High: 70s

Friday: Chance for more showers. High: 65-70

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 70s

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.