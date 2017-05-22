Golfers in Motion gets players back in the game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WINDSOR -- Hitting them straight isn't the most important thing, not for the Monday regulars at the Willow Brook Golf Course in South Windsor.

The group of about 20 players have all suffered a life threatening setback but are able to get back on the links again thanks to the program called "Golfers in Motion". The nine year old program, which is a product of the Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital, helps to reintroduce patients once incapacitated due to their illness and get them back in the swing of things through golf. "We started it because people wanted to get back into golf and relearn the skills after a life changing event such as a stroke or brain injury," said Paige McCollough-Casciano, a therapeutic rehab specialist at Mount Sinai.

Once again 72-year old Larry Bielen feels at home on the range, and on the course. After suffering a stroke 15 months ago, Bielen, from East Windsor is back on the tee and still scoring. "We're all getting and we just have a good time," Bielen said, "That's the nicest thing."

PGA instructor Gary Reynolds who lends his time and expertise to Golfers in Motion added, "it's the most fun thing I do and I do lots of fun things in golf."

Moe Kotick, a 79-year old golfer from West Hartford said joining the inspiring golf group is the best thing he has done since he began his dialysis treatments three times a week. "It gives you the ability to come out and live life."

The Spring season of Golfers In Motion has just ended but the program begins again in the Fall -- to find out more click here.