Man seriously injured in crash in East Haven

EAST HAVEN— Authorities are investigating after a car and motorcycle crashed Saturday afternoon.

East Haven police responded to the area of Foxon Road and Green Street around 4:30 p.m.

Police have identified the driver of the motorcycle as 61 year old Michael Ferrara. He was seriously injured and transported to Yale- New Haven Hospital. As of Sunday afternoon Ferrara was listed in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation by the South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit. Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information that could help in their investigation to call 203-484-2703.