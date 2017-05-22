New London council members vote to give $1 million back to Board of Ed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON -- Parents and community members can breathe a sigh of relief after Monday night's city council ruling.

Earlier in the month, the city's finance committee voted to take away $1 million worth of funding from the board of education. School leaders say the cut would have forced the district to layoff teachers and eliminate vital school programs.

Monday night, the city council listened to over an hour of testimonials from community members. The group then voted to give the money back to the board of education. It was a move the council said needed to be done, after they claimed the finance committee illegally passed the initial ruling.

“Education is really the driver. This is what is going to transform New London and get it to a much better place," says board of education president Scott Garbini.

The fight isn't over yet.

Garbini says the school board will continue to hold town hall meeting in order to inform the public of city budget issues.

Garbini expects another battle to take place soon when the state officially cuts funding from the city.