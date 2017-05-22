× New London-Waterford Speedbowl to open for 2017 season

WATERFORD — The New London-Waterford Speedbowl has announced that they expect to open for the 2017 season.

According to management, there is currently a working agreement for the Speedbowl to be leased for the season. The racetrack said final details still need to be confirmed, but racing should begin before the end of June. An open practice will be scheduled before opening weekend.

In April, NASCAR ended their relationship with the racetrack after the arrest of the facility’s owner in March.

63-year-old Bruce Bemer of Glastonbury was arrested in connection to a sex trafficking ring that operated out of Danbury. Bemer owns the New London-Waterford Speedbowl.

Police said Bemer was a client in the ring that targeted young men with mental health issues and forced them to perform sexual acts in exchange for money. According to court documents, Bemer met with the victims dozens of times over the course of years and would on occasion meet them at the Speedbowl.