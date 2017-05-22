× Norwich man arrested for 2000 bags of Heroin

NORWICH– Norwich police arrested a man for having 2,000 bags of heroin.

On Monday May 15th, FBI agents and Norwich police Elias Escarraman was arrested after a extensive investigation. Police say that Escarraman was suspected of selling heroin in Connecticut as well as Massachusetts. He was later presented in United States District Court in Hartford.

Escarraman, 34 of Worcester, Mass., was on supervised release for a previous arrest in Mass. That arrest resulted in police obtaining a kilogram in cocaine and over $80,000 in cash.

Anyone with information regarding to the sale of narcotics within the City of Norwich is encouraged to contact the Norwich Narcotics Unit at 860-886-5561 x3151 or x3152