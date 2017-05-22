× Prospect man dead after his motorcycle hits car

CHESHIRE — A Prospect man died after his motorcycle crashed into a car May 18th.

On Thursday evening, Jeffrey and his wife Susan Desiderio of Prospect were driving a motorcycle in Cheshire, when they crashed into a car at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Interstate 691. Both Desiderios were taken to St. Mary’s hospital in Waterbury for their injuries, police say.

Mr. Desiderio eventually died from his injuries two days later.

The driver of the car, Christina Parrot-McCarty of Southington was uninjured and cooperating with police during the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.