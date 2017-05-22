× Recent survey shows CT as one of the worst states for military retirees

HARTFORD — According to a recent poll, the state of Connecticut is one of the worst states for military retirees.

The site posted the list on Monday showing the best and worst states for military veterans to live in 2017.

Wallethub.com compiled a list of 22 factors ranging from veterans per capita to number of VA health facilities to job opportunities for veterans. All fifty states, as well as the District of Columbia, were ranked based on the information collected.

Florida sits a top the list while the District of Columbia rounds out the end. Connecticut ranks 46 out of 51.

Below are some of the other Connecticut rankings:

Quality of Life Rank: 19th

Economic Environment Rank: 29th

Health Care Rank: 50th

Fewest VA Health Facilities: 47th

