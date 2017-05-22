Recipe – BBQ Cauliflower

HARTFORD -- Katie Scott of the Humane Society of the United States, New England Food Policy, stopped by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to show how to make Baked BBQ Cauliflower Bites!
Baked BBQ Cauliflower Bites
Prep time: 5 mins
Cook time: 25 mins
Total time: 35 mins
Ingredients
- 1 head of cauliflower (approx. 4 cups of florets)
- 1 cup almond or soy milk
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp of paprika
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp ground pepper
- Any flavor sauce
Instructions
- Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Preheat oven to 425-450 F.
- Wash and cut cauliflower head into bite sized pieces/florets.
- Mix the milk, flour and spices in a medium mixing bowl Mix until the batter is thick and is able to coat the cauliflower without dripping.
- Dip the cauliflower in the batter. Shake off excess batter before placing cauliflower on the baking sheet. Lay the cauliflower single layer on the sheet.
- Bake for 25 minutes until golden brown, flipping the florets over half way through to get all sides golden brown and crispy.
- Remove them from the oven, let cool, and cover with sauce to coat evenly.
- Enjoy!
