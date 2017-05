× Police confirm fatalities after explosions at Ariana Grande concert in England

MANCHESTER, UK — Police are confirming there are fatalities after explosions at a concert Monday night in Manchester Arena.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

The Express is reporting between two and four bangs and people fleeing the arena. Emergency crews have rushed to the scene.

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

Armed and masked police on New Cathedral street by Harvey Nicks and M&S after @ManchesterArena incident – sirens blazing pic.twitter.com/hJ7kYtDgdm — Helen Pidd (@helenpidd) May 22, 2017

