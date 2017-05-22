Simsbury family surprised to see bears on their rear deck

SIMSBURY — Bears are fairly common in Rob Perissi’s back yard.

On Monday, a group of bears came up on their rear deck, feet from the sliding door that leads into their home.

Perissi said, “What was different today was they were at our door nose to nose with our dog on our deck! One of them lunged at us which was also a first.”

The DEEP has some Do's and Don'ts for bears that include advice for around the home.

DO remove birdfeeders and bird food from late March through November.

remove birdfeeders and bird food from late March through November. DO eliminate food attractants by placing garbage cans inside a garage or shed. Add ammonia to trash to make it unpalatable.

eliminate food attractants by placing garbage cans inside a garage or shed. Add ammonia to trash to make it unpalatable. DO clean and store grills in a garage or shed after use.

clean and store grills in a garage or shed after use. DON'T intentionally feed bears. Bears that become accustomed to finding food near your home may become "problem" bears.

intentionally feed bears. Bears that become accustomed to finding food near your home may become "problem" bears. DON'T approach or try to get closer to a bear to get a photo or video.

approach or try to get closer to a bear to get a photo or video. DON'T leave pet food outside overnight.

leave pet food outside overnight. DON'T add meat or sweets to a compost pile.

