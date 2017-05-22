Times Square victim’s father leaves touching note at memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — Amid the bright lights and bustling streets of Times Square, there is now also a touching note left behind by the father of a teenager killed last week by a speeding driver, according to PIX11.

Tom Elsman’s daughter, 18-year-old Alyssa, of Michigan, was killed last Thursday when a man drove through multiple sidewalks in Times Square, mowing down pedestrians before crashing and being detained.

The teenager was killed, and 19 others were injured, including her 13-year-old sister who suffered a collapsed lung and broken pelvis.

Days after the incident, a memorial has been growing in Alyssa Elsman’s honor.

At the memorial, messages have been written by passersby on an NYPD barricade; flowers, stuffed animals and candles have been left; and a framed letter stands for all to read.

“Your condolences have been sincere and have been taken to heart,” Tom Elsman wrote. “She loved Times Square. She would appreciate all your kind words but she would also tell us all to get back up and continue.”

Read more here.