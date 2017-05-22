UNH professor dies in Staten Island blaze on his birthday Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLESTON, Staten Island — A University of New Haven professor died in a blaze on his birthday, according to PIX11.

Anthony Carter, 62, of Staten Island, was killed in the late night Saturday fire, police said. Firefighters rushed to his home just before midnight.

Neighbors grabbed a hose and tried to help put out the fire. Fire marshals later determined the blaze was started by unattended candles.

Carter's 9-year-old son was injured in the fire, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor burns and smoke inhalation. and is currently in stable condition.

His neighbors all described Carter as a good man.

