A homecoming celebration for the 103rd Air Control Squadron

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRANBY – Families filled the Air National Guard Base in East Granby Monday night awaiting the homecoming of around 100 airmen.

The 103rd Air Control Squadron based out of Orange deployed back in November 2016. Around 10 p.m. Monday, they landed in Connecticut and were reunited with family and friends.

The squadron was responsible for the command, control and air battle management of the coalition air space in their assigned region of Southwest Asia.

It was a long six months for their families. The squadron missed the holiday season, the start of the new year, and most recently, Mother’s Day.

Despite the late hour they returned Monday night, family members were there holding signs and balloons, and greeted their airmen with happy tears and hugs when they disembarked.

"This is the first of many homecomings the Connecticut Air National Guard will be hosting in 2017, as we look forward to welcoming home the nearly 400 total Airmen who have deployed since late 2016," said Maj. Gen. Martin. "We are all immensely proud of their efforts, and grateful for the sacrifices their families have made while their loved one served abroad."