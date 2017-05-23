Celebrities pay tribute to Ariana Grande concert attack victims

MANCHESTER, England — Celebrities took to Twitter to pay tribute and express their sympathy in the wake of a terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday evening that left at least 22 people dead and dozens injured. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Fellow singers including Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were among those who tweeted their condolences.
“My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K.,” Nicki Minaj wrote. “Innocent lives lost. I’m so sorry to hear this”.
Soccer stars Wayne Rooney, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have all played for Manchester United, also responded to the attack, with Beckham writing that he was saddened as a “father & a human”.