Celebrities pay tribute to Ariana Grande concert attack victims

MANCHESTER, England — Celebrities took to Twitter to pay tribute and express their sympathy in the wake of a terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday evening that left at least 22 people dead and dozens injured. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Grande herself responded on the social media site in the hours after the attack — writing that she was “broken” and didn’t “have words.”

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Fellow singers including Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were among those who tweeted their condolences. Read more about the Manchester Arena terror attack here. “My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K.,” Nicki Minaj wrote. “Innocent lives lost. I’m so sorry to hear this”.

Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. 😔 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with everyone effected by this horrible attack in Manchester. My heart is broken this morning. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 23, 2017

God bless the family and friends affected by this nightmare. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 23, 2017

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017

Soccer stars Wayne Rooney, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have all played for Manchester United, also responded to the attack, with Beckham writing that he was saddened as a “father & a human”.

Devastating news this morning. Thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 23, 2017