Connecticut lawmakers weigh in on President Trump’s proposed budget

HARTFORD -- Connecticut lawmakers are reacting to President Donald Trump's proposed budget and many are concerned about the proposal's sweeping cuts.

"Barely going to survive delivery," said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

"Dead on arrival," described Representative Joe Courtney.

Both Senator Blumenthal and Congressman Courtney said the proposed budget faces serious hurdles from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle because of its steep cuts.

"This budget is nothing short of declaration of war on the most vulnerable in our society," said Blumenthal.

Blumenthal pointing out cuts to Meals on Wheels, what he calls an assault on Planned Parenthood, as well as an $800 billion slash to Medicaid, all affecting low-income Americans.

"It will place additional burdens on states like Connecticut that are already struggling," said Senator Blumenthal.

Courtney also concerned about slashes to student loan programs, and job training assistance. But, when it comes to defense spending, Connecticut is seeing more leveled numbers.

"As far as submarine construction down at Electric Boat, this budget is steady as she goes, which has basically been the case for the last five to six years," Congressman Courtney.

Congressman Courtney also said Pratt and Whitney programs like the long-range strike bomber as well as the air tanker program, are in solid shape. However, he said there are slightly lower numbers slated for its F-35 engine program as well as funding cuts to the number of Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopters.

"We're going to basically scrub those items in the budget very thoroughly," said Congressman Courtney.

Meanwhile, leaders on the state level are bashing the president's budget.

"We have to cut to live within the budget. He's cutting human care programs so that he can spend money on his favorite projects and give his friends gigantic tax decrease," said Governor Dannel Malloy.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp is not happy about the proposed Medicaid cuts.

"I'm glad that we have a balance of power in our country and I'm looking to the congress to offset this proposal," said Mayor Harp.

Congressman Courtney said this really is the green light for Congress to begin its work. It now needs to go through Republicans and Democrats in Congress.