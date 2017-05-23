Firefighters battled fire in Ansonia

ANSONIA — Firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire Tuesday morning.

Ansonia Mayor, David Cassetti said the fire took place around 11 a.m., to a two-family home at 19 Hubbell Avenue. Mayor Cassetti said the bottom level of the home is unoccupied and the upper level is a family of five.

As firefighter were trying to put the fire out, there was an issue with a fire hydrant not working. Mayor Cassetti said he is upset with the defect of the hydrant and has called water authority to fix the issue. He said they’ve had fires in the same area in the past six months and wants to make sure each family is protected.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Everyone was able to escape free of injury said Cassetti.