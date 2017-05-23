First victim identified in Manchester Arena concert blast

The first victim who died in the explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, on Monday was identified, according to FOX News.

Georgina Callander, 18, was identified as one of the 22 people who died at Manchester Arena. Runshaw College, where Callander was a student, confirmed the news and on social media in a statement.

“It is with enormous sadness that it appears that one of the people who lost their lives in Monday’s Manchester attack was one of our students here at Runshaw College. Georgina Callander was a former Bishop Rawstorne pupil studying with us on the second year of her Health and Social Care course,” the college said.

Read more about the Manchester Arena terror attack here.

On Saturday, the fan tweeted about how “excited” she was to see Grande in concert again.

Callander and Grande met two years ago during a backstage meet-and-greet at another concert. The fan posted on her Instagram in 2015 of the two with her arms wrapped around the singer.

British star Joe Sugg posted a photo of him and Callander on Twitter with the caption: “So sad to hear about this. RIP Gina.”

So sad to hear about this 😔 RIP Gina 💔 pic.twitter.com/d20Vcmog8K — Joe Sugg (@Joe_Sugg) May 23, 2017

Read more here.