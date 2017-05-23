Morning showers Wednesday, partly sunny in the afternoon

After a beautiful day in the 70s, clouds will lower and thicken up tonight ahead of another round of showers. Showers will be a common theme this week with an unsettled weather pattern setting up.

A storm will pass well south of New England tonight. This will bring a few showers Wednesday morning. By afternoon, the sun may come out with highs rising into the 70s yet again.

There’s yet more rain on the way Thursday with cloudy and cool conditions and a moist easterly flow. That rain will continue at times into Friday too.

It appears we have a very nice Saturday on the way with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. There are still some questions regarding the timing of rain for Sunday and Monday. Don’t count out the weekend just yet, but keep an eye on the forecast for outdoor plans as we get a little closer.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: Low 50s.

Wednesday: Chance morning showers. Partly sunny. High: Low-mid 70s.

Thursday: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain. High: Near 60.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers likely (maybe a thunderstorm too). High: Mid-upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, pick of the holiday weekend. High: 70s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance showers in the afternoon. High: Upper 60s-Low 70s.

