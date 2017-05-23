Newark Airport closed after United flight aborts takeoff due to fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK -- The airport at was closed after an engine fire on a United Airlines flight aborted it's take off.

WPIX reports Flight 1579 was headed to San Francisco and halted take-off around 9:22 p.m Tuesday night.

Smoke was seen coming from the right engine. and passengers evacuated using emergency chutes. Buses took the approximately 124 passengers to the terminal. There were three minor injuries.

Port Authority statement released the following statement:

Newark Airport is temporarily closed due to deployment of emergency chutes on a plane with an apparent engine fire. No injuries reported. Emergency response teams are on scene. Passengers can expect delays in flights throughout the evening.